Memorable photos take you back to Hyde Park in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This mini-gallery of memories takes you back to Hyde Park in the 1990s.

The Hyde Park pub at Hyde Park Corner is the starting point for this collection of photos which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of students who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Hyde Park Public House at Hyde Park Corner pictured in October 1999. This photo is looking from Woodhouse Lane with Woodhouse Street on the right. Headingley Lane just visible with Headingley Estates, estate agents on corner.

1. Hyde Park in the 1990s

Hyde Park Public House at Hyde Park Corner pictured in October 1999. This photo is looking from Woodhouse Lane with Woodhouse Street on the right. Headingley Lane just visible with Headingley Estates, estate agents on corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops on Headingley Lane looking in direction of Hyde Park Corner and junction with Woodhouse Street and Woodhouse lane. Junction with Regent Park Avenue is on the left with junction of Victoria Road on the right. Pictured in October 1999.

2. Hyde Park in the 1990s

Shops on Headingley Lane looking in direction of Hyde Park Corner and junction with Woodhouse Street and Woodhouse lane. Junction with Regent Park Avenue is on the left with junction of Victoria Road on the right. Pictured in October 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Did you visit here back in the day? Clock Cafe pictured in October 1999.

3. Hyde Park in the 1990s

Did you visit here back in the day? Clock Cafe pictured in October 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Businesses on Headingley Lane. Headingley Estates, Estate Agents can be seen on the right at number 2 Headingley Lane. Hyde Park public house is just visible. Pictured in October 1999.

4. Hyde Park in the 1990s

Businesses on Headingley Lane. Headingley Estates, Estate Agents can be seen on the right at number 2 Headingley Lane. Hyde Park public house is just visible. Pictured in October 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Properties on the east side of Headingley Lane. Halton, Benson and Co., Chartered Accountants are to the left at no. 32. The Christian Science Reading Room is at no. 30, to the right. Pictured in May 1994.

5. Hyde Park in the 1990s

Properties on the east side of Headingley Lane. Halton, Benson and Co., Chartered Accountants are to the left at no. 32. The Christian Science Reading Room is at no. 30, to the right. Pictured in May 1994. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A parade of shops looking east from junction Headingley Lane. Woodhouse Street is on left with Woodhouse Lane centre and Hyde Park Road on the right. Pictured in October 1999.

6. Hyde Park in the 1990s

A parade of shops looking east from junction Headingley Lane. Woodhouse Street is on left with Woodhouse Lane centre and Hyde Park Road on the right. Pictured in October 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.