Meet the young Headingley man behind the camera for TV shows such as Ackley Bridge and Molly and Mack

Liam Daly is already working on a CBeebies show despite only recently graduating from the University of York.

His journey into the world of television has been aided by the ScreenSkills Trainee Finder scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Daly works on the CBeebies show Molly and Mack.

Over 4,000 people applied for the scheme ahead of the most recent take and among the 300 successful applicants was Liam.

"It seemed like a good opportunity to meet other people in my age range who are trying to get into the industry for the first time,” he said. “I thought it would be a good idea to try and apply because before that, my background was as a junior camera trainee.”

A former student at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate, Liam had already had a taste of the industry having worked on Channel 4 show Ackley Bridge.

He is now working up in Glasgow, gaining more hands-on experience behind the camera.

"I’m based in Leeds so to travel 200 miles for a job has been a big adjustment and a big learning curve,” he explained. “I’ve had to sort out my own accommodation and live independently while moving somewhere different but it’s been good fun.”

Making the step into the industry has taught Liam a number of technical skills he did not possess beforehand.

"I try to read situations and think ahead as to what might need to happen in the next few moments,” he said. “It applies to any role really, assessing what is happening in the moment and thinking about what people might need in the next few minutes.

"A lot of what goes on on set can change from moment to moment.”

Technical skills aside, Liam’s experience on television sets has developed him personally.

"I've noticed that it allows me to go into other situations in life with a bit more confidence,” he said. “You need build a rapport with people quite quickly because you're thrown into a brand new team with loads of new people, and have to get to grips and speed up your adaptation to that environment.”

"It's definitely improved my ability to vibe with people quite well, I think that's a good way of putting it, it's all about communicating with people.”

Having earned a foot in the door himself, Liam is now looking forward to others emulating him and has advice for those searching for an opportunity in the television industry.

Also in news: Leeds band Yard Act nominated for Mercury Prize for debut album The Overload

“Unfortunately, there's never going to be a scenario where all the work just turns right up on your doorstep,” he explained. “It probably won’t be a 10-minute commute so I'd say people need to be as open as they can to where these opportunities might take you.

"It's taking me to Glasgow, it could take me someone else much further and I'm trying to make the most of it as best as I can.