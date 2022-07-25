Teenagers from Leeds and Sheffield arrested following knifepoint robbery in Harrogate

The incident took place on Saturday and the three 18-year-olds have since been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and robbery.

When they were detained, they were found to be in possession of weapons including a glass ball in a sock and three large blades.

Weapons were found after the three teenagers were detained. Image: North Yorkshire Police

One of the three was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Police had been searching for those responsible ever since the robbery happened on Knaresborough Road at around 3:30pm on Saturday.

The three teenagers were spotted on CCTV yesterday and matched the description of the suspects.

North Yorkshire Police response officers and Neighbourhood Policing Team officers responded and located the teenagers on Parliament Street, although they fled and separate foot chases ensued.

Among the weapons found was a glass ball in a sock. Image: North Yorkshire Police

The teenagers were then tackled to the floor and detained, and all three are now in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in our county but tackling violent crime and taking horrific weapons such as these off our streets is a priority for us.

“We are absolutely committed to doing all we can to prevent this and to prosecute those who commit or attempt to commit such offences.