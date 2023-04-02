However, for one woman from West Yorkshire, the path to her dream job as an OnlyFans creator was a particularly long and winding one. Megan Lust (pseudonym) had 15 jobs before she started creating content on the online content subscription service, which enables people to share content to an audience of people who pay to view it.

Dental nurse, stripper and Christmas elf are just some of the job titles Megan has held but it is OnlyFans that has brought her the most enjoyment. She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I've done absolutely loads of jobs. I start these jobs and just hate it. I don't know if it's the environment or whatever it is, but I just can't keep a job down. I've felt like I've always been on the hunt for the dream job.

"I've had career changes - I've been a dental nurse, I've been a stripper, I've done so many different things. One day, I just decided I was going to start an OnlyFans. I'd been thinking about it for absolutely ages. I just went for it and I feel like, finally, on my 16th job, I have found a job for me.”

Megan specialises in cosplay, the name for the wearing of costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.

As well as a variety of jobs, Megan also tried university but struggled financially and did not complete her course. She now shares both pictures and videos with subscribers who pay to see her content and specialises in cosplay, the name for the wearing of costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character. She also takes requests from users of the website and has previously had people asking her to share the noises her stomach makes.

She said: “I love the freedom to dress up. I do cosplay on there, I've dressed up as so many different people - I've done Buzz Lightyear, I've done Velma from Scooby-Doo, I've done Spider-Lady, it's quite creative and you can make the job you want to make it. I just love it. I feel like I've finally found my dream job.

"For me, cosplay sells a lot. That's my bread and butter. I do a girlfriend experience, which is just chatting and making people feel good really. I've had people request to listen to the noises my stomach makes. I'm really open-minded about the requests.”

Despite quitting an array of jobs, Megan is keen to stress she is a hard worker and has admitted to regularly working seven days a week.

She explained: “It's not that I'm not a grafter. I've always had a job that has been hard work so it's not that I'm not willing to work. I just like the freedom of working whenever I want - if I want to work a Sunday, I can. If you don't want to, you don't have to. I actually end up working seven days a week, every week, but I can choose the times and I love that.

