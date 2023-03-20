Launched in 2016, the service enables people to share content exclusively to paid subscribers, and has proven popular with sex workers as well as comedians and musicians. In recent years, there have been numerous examples of people quitting their jobs to make OnlyFans content creation a full-time job.

The platform does divide opinion and when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what they thought of it, there was a plethora of responses.

Mum Elise Parker made enough cash from OnlyFans to buy four horses and follow her dream of riding. Image: Elise Parker/SWNS

Teresa McCourt said: “If they want to make money doing what they do, it's their choice. If you don't like it, don't watch it. Good on them for being brave enough to do it.”

Amy Charlotte Deighton said: “Not my problem to have an opinion on what people do with their lives and how they earn money! I know people who do this and they are happy, pay their own bills [and] own their own houses and cars! Who are we to judge?”

Julie Devine said: “It's their choice and no one else's business, they have the courage most don't.”