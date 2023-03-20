OnlyFans: Here is what the people of Leeds have had to say about the content subscription service
Many people now make enough money to live on by sharing content via subscription service OnlyFans.
Launched in 2016, the service enables people to share content exclusively to paid subscribers, and has proven popular with sex workers as well as comedians and musicians. In recent years, there have been numerous examples of people quitting their jobs to make OnlyFans content creation a full-time job.
Mum Elise Parker made enough cash from OnlyFans to buy four horses and follow her dream of riding, meanwhile Maisie Houlding-Ward’s success on the platform allowed her to step down from her student accommodation job.
The platform does divide opinion and when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what they thought of it, there was a plethora of responses.
Teresa McCourt said: “If they want to make money doing what they do, it's their choice. If you don't like it, don't watch it. Good on them for being brave enough to do it.”
Amy Charlotte Deighton said: “Not my problem to have an opinion on what people do with their lives and how they earn money! I know people who do this and they are happy, pay their own bills [and] own their own houses and cars! Who are we to judge?”
Julie Devine said: “It's their choice and no one else's business, they have the courage most don't.”
However, some were less supportive of the platform. One reader said he did not “see the point”, meanwhile another shared concern about artificial intelligence leading to more “depraved” content being shared in the future. Another reader said some OnlyFans creators were selling “respect and dignity”.