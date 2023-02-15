Elise Parker, 37, had been a qualified social worker for 10 years when she decided she needed to make a change. Working 16-hour days and weekends was making her stressed and she had no time for herself or her four children. She had heard of OnlyFans but it wasn't until her youngest son's riding instructor told her someone had bought a horse with their earnings from the content subscription site that she thought it could be the path to a new career.

Elise began making content in March 2021 and by September she had quit her job and was making content for OnlyFans, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter full time. Her salary was £30,000 per annum when she left social work and now she makes between £8,000 and £16,500 a month – up to five times her previous annual salary. She also used £7,000 to buy four horses so she can ride whenever she likes.

Elise lives in Leeds, with her partner and four children, who have all been incredibly supportive of her. She said: "When I was younger I would work on the yard but I wouldn't get to compete because I didn't own a horse. We just couldn't afford it. I would wish I could go to pony camps and be a part of it but it was never going to be something we could achieve.

Elise Parker, 37, has been able to buy four horses with the proceeds from her OnlyFans content. Picture: Elise Parker/SWNS

"My son loves horses and loves riding, so now I can give him all the experiences I never got to have. We are looking to get him a show horse so that he can compete at a really high level. I am so grateful that I can provide this for him.

''This is literally is my dream life. If you had asked me where I would want to be by this age, I would have said this. I've got a supportive partner, I ride horses all day and I earn an incredible amount of money.''

As a child, Elise loved horses and had a dream of riding competitively but as the child of a single parent, her family could never afford it. Now she owns four horses and is taking riding lessons to live out the dream she's had since she was 10. She can work from anywhere, any time, and can create what she wants when she wants to.

It wasn't always this easy though – her first six months were hard as she had to quit her job with just £1,500 in the bank and an uncertain future ahead. She was also apprehensive about posting explicit content and wasn't sure how people online would react to her body after having four children, but she has found her niche.

Elise had been a qualified social worker for 10 years when she decided she needed to make a change. Picture: Elise Parker/SWNS

Her earnings from OnlyFans increased from September 2021 when she made a TikTok account and they've just been going up from there. Elise said: "At first my eldest son struggled but now he can see how much happier I am. My younger three are happy too – I don't snap at them or say no as often because I'm nowhere near as stressed. They recognise that we have a lot more money than before but also that they have their mum there for them all the time.

"I rekindled my relationship last year and my partner has just been great – he's even my cameraman! I have always been confident about my looks but I worried about my stretch marks. I've found that men actually love it! All these years I thought that men hated stretch marks but it's almost desirable for them now. It's made me so much for confident, I hadn't worn a bikini in years but now I love being in a bikini or lingerie – my stretch marks don't bother me at all."

She uses Youtube, TikTok and Instagram to share her personality, involving a mix of her explicit content and a real-life view of her horse riding journey. Elise hopes that her experience can show people that you can be a mum and earn a good income without being stressed.