Meet the Leeds musician from Armley who is performing at Glastonbury Festival this week

Sam Thornton plays keyboard and saxophone, sings, and writes music for the 12-piece, who are hoping their unique style wows the Glastonbury crowd.

They will be performing at 4pm on Thursday, gracing the Truth Stage on the same day as revered acts such as Kate Tempest and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

The Truth Stage has previously hosted the likes of IDLES and Sleaford Mods and Sam is relishing the prospect of playing to a healthy crowd at an iconic festival.

He said: "Glastonbury's the big one - that's our big break, hopefully.

"I'd say we're very unique. You've got no chance of seeing a 12-piece brass band playing the dub and reggae anywhere else. I don't think there is one, as far as I know."

The 12-piece band consists of Sam, Brian Tracey Wright, Adam Richards, Gabby Kirby, Stuart MacDonald, Chris Williamson, Daniel Webster, Will Osborne, Stuart Garside, James Lancaster, Andy Morgan and John Settle.

Although this year marks the Glastonbury debut of the Intergalactic Brasstronauts, the festival is already rooted in the history of the band.

Sam explained: "We actually had the idea for putting this band together when we were at the last Glastonbury in 2019.

"Before this band existed, I bumped into a few of my mates who played in a band called New York Brass Band.

"They were playing at Glastonbury and I got up and did a little bit of a spot with them and really enjoyed it. I remember saying to him afterwards that it had been so much fun and that we needed to start a new band for festivals and doing this.

"That was how this band came into existence really and how it came to be."

The band then started as a project to work on whilst the country was in a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sam said: "Usually, I'm really busy playing in various different bands and stuff but all of a sudden, we were gifted quite a lot of free time.

"It was good in terms of timing, for getting it all together and making it happen logistically, but terrible in terms of trying to find gigs. There was nothing happening at that time."

However, when England emerged from restrictions, the Intergalactic Brasstronauts were let loose on the live music scene and they will be travelling to various parts of the country on the festival circuit this summer.

Aside from Glastonbury, they will be bringing their unique sound to Wilderness Festival, Camp Bestival and Underneath The Stars

Sam said: "When we actually got the call saying we were playing on a big stage at Glastonbury, obviously we were really chuffed.