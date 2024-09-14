A Leeds chef who has worked everywhere from small cafes to large international hotel and boutique wedding venues has shared his journey.

Nick McCulloch, who began his career in the industry as a teenager, currently heads up Leeds Marriott Hotel in Boar Lane.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about his start, the 40-year-old Australian said: “I've been in and around kitchens since forever, working in my dad's kitchen pot washing when I was 14.

Nick McCulloch is the executive chef of Leeds Marriott Hotel.

“He knew someone was looking for a [kitchen porter] at a local restaurant where I grew up. That’s where it started.”

Nick took on an apprenticeship at a wedding and functions venue in his home country in 2002 where he learnt the craft.

But his first role as head chef came with his move to the UK 11 years ago.

He started out at the York Marriott and the Leeds site, respectively, before leading the kitchen at Hollins Hall Marriott Hotel & Country Club, in Shipley.

Nick McCulloch began his career in Australia, his home country, at the age of 14.

Nick said: “It was good. Head chef wasn't something when I first moved over here that I wanted straight away, I don't think. I originally came over on a two year working visa and I'm still here.”

Shorter stints at a number of other Leeds venues followed before Nick was called back to Leeds Marriott Hotel two years ago, where he has been ever since.

Talking about being in the kitchen, Nick said: “I think it's just something that I've always liked doing.

“My grandma worked in kitchens. My granddad worked in pubs and kitchens as well. It’s just something that's always been around the family. It's just something I like doing.”

Scones that Nick makes with his grandmother's recipe. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nick added: “We don't actually have a menu [at Leeds Marriott], because we just do banquets or functions and conferences.

“We have a little bit of freedom to do what we want and what the client wants as well. We create bespoke menus for large dinners.”

A mission to ensure all restaurants are zero-waste was introduced last year and it has changed the way the hotel now operates.

“It's a big change for chefs that didn't even think about doing any of this last year,” Nick said.

“Changing the whole way they think about what they do with food and what they can make from another dish that's not being used.”

Nick McCulloch is an ambassador for the Burnt Chef Project. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Earlier this year, Nick got involved with The Burnt Chef Project, a mental health support and education non-profit that works with people in the hospitality industry, and became an ambassador.

Nick explained: “I've known people back home and here that I work with, good friends, and their mental health is not the best.

“And a few years ago, I wouldn't have known what to do or how to help them, or what to look for.

“Finding out about the Burnt Chef Project and reading into it just gives you a better understanding of how to help people, and especially in this industry, where no one talks about anything like that.”

Despite being 10,000 miles away from home, Nick stays in touch with his roots through food. Earlier this year, the chef held an Australian bake sale to raise money for the Burnt Chef Project.

And he said he always keeps a jar of vegemite in his kitchen.