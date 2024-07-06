Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Bedenham said becoming head chef of one of the best-rated Leeds restaurants - the Whitehall - has been the highlight of his career.

His first role in the kitchen was as a commis chef at a hotel in 2012, which he secured right after he studied hospitality supervision at college.

Becoming a chef wasn’t on his radar, Tom said. He had initially applied to be a waiter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Tom said: “I have loved it ever since.

“When you get into it originally, it's hard. But you just have to keep listening to the guys above you who know what they are doing.

“My first day was Mother's Day, which is obviously one of the busiest days of the year.

“And I was running around the kitchen not knowing what to do. I got told to go in the walk-in fridge and grab coriander and I had to Google what it was - and then I grabbed parsley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef Tom Bedenham of The Whitehall, in Leeds, with his dish the Scottish King Scallops with Spring Pea Veloute. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardity

Tom then had stints at many other Leeds hotels and restaurants including the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, where he acted as a demi chef de partie before moving up the ranks.

Tom also worked behind the scenes at Crafthouse, and following a personal interest in Asian cuisine, he enjoyed his time at House of Fu too.

Tom said: “And then a guy called Alex, who was the old head chef, got me the job here. And obviously, I had known about it, I had know they do good food but I never thought about working here because I do like my Asian food.” That was two years ago. Last year, Tom was named head chef of the restaurant, which is located on Whitehall Road.

“I didn't think I was ready,” Tom said.

“The owner approached me and said, ‘are you up for it?’ And I said no at first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because it's a big jump. I've never felt like I wanted to make that jump, whether it's to do with confidence or too much responsibility, I don’t know. But he managed to twist my arm.

“It was such a standout achievement, because I never thought I was ready. And it took for someone first to put his faith in me even when I didn't.”

Tom jokingly added: “I’m hoping that it has worked out. I've been doing it for a year now and people are still coming through the doors. It was a risky bet for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitehall is known for its Sunday roasts. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Speaking on the recognition, Tom said: “It's a nice achievement to have because there's so many good places in Leeds that do Sunday roasts.

“And it's obviously nice to be up there and to be included in that list.

“But all we do is just try and make it as good as we can and it turns out people like it. It's just keeping consistent and just doing good quality, fresh stuff. I think it works and it takes its own path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the portrayal on television, the rewards of being a chef are high, Tom said.

He explained: “There's nothing more rewarding, especially in an open kitchen when you see people eating the food. It gets put down in front of them and they go, ‘wow’, it makes it worth it. It puts something inside you, it gives you butterflies. It's a weird feeling.

“I think a lot of people look at shows and they get this persona of chefs and I think a lot of young people are put off from coming into the industry, but it's not like that.

“We've seen a dip in people come into college, when we're trying to hire people. 10 years ago, there were so many people to choose from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish King Scallops with Spring Pea Veloute, prepared by head chef Tom Bedenham at the Whitehall. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Beyond this, the best thing about being a chef is the camaraderie, Tom said.

“It's not just about food, it's about having a good time. If you've got a good team, everyone's having a laugh. It’s long hours - you’re in there for 12 hours a day - but everyone's in it together.”