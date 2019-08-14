Meet the die-hard Leeds United fan who tried to share his pie with Kiko Casilla

A Leeds United superfan has described the moment he attempted to share half of his meat and potato pie with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Josh Carver, 24, decided to offer Kiko half of his pie during the jubilant celebrations of the first goal.

Josh Carver and Angus Kinnear before the game.

However, the goalkeeper decided against the offer and instead returned the snack - much to the enjoyment of the crowd.

Josh - a season ticket holder from Middleton - then ate the whole pie in one bite, with his fellow supporters roaring him on.

Josh, who works at AC Locksmiths, said: "Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring and obviously every one was buzzing.

"Kiko came walking back to the goal line for his water bottle and I wondered if he might fancy something more filling.

"He took it and thought about what punishment Bielsa might have in store for eating fatty slightly uncooked food during a game and thought otherwise and returned it.

"So I, like any good man should, ate the lot in one bite."

Asked for his opinion of the game, Josh added: "Bielsa is god."

