This is the hilarious moment Leeds United fans cheered after Kiko Casilla returned a pie to a jubilant supporter - which he lost during a celebration.

The video was captured by Leeds fan Ian Grattan after the celebrations for a Leeds United goal.

Ian said: "We scored, the pies went in the air.

"Kiko picked it up and handed it back.

"It was a cheese and onion pie which the fan ate in celebration."

Leeds United secured a 3-0 victory over Salford City.