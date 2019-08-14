Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla involved in crash

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been involved in a crash on the outskirts of Leeds.

The Spaniard was driving on the A58 Leeds Road in the village of Collingham when there was a collision between two cars at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Casilla, 32, was not injured in the crash, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands.

The other car was being driven by a woman, with her son as a passenger.

She is not thought to be seriously injured, but was said to be in a state of shock.

Casilla is also said to have been "dutiful and concerned" about her welfare, according to an eyewitness.

Both West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that they did not have any record of a road traffic incident in Collingham at that time.