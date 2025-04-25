Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A McDonald’s customer was left stunned after spotting a cat being passed through a drive-thru window in Leeds - just moments before being handed her food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bizarre incident, which was caught on camera at the Killingbeck branch earlier this month, put at least one visitor off their dinner - and has resulted in calls for a formal inspection.

A McDonald’s customer was left stunned after spotting a cat being passed through a drive-thru window in Leeds - just moments before being handed her food. | Submitted

In response, the fast food giant said that the staff member in question has been “reminded of our cleanliness procedures” to ensure it does not happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the YEP, a 20-year-old customer from Leeds described how the incident unfolded. She said: “I had ordered my food and I was coming round to the next window so I could pay. But while I was waiting, I saw the cat. I just thought - what? That can’t be a cat.

“I watched them pass it through the window to the car in front. Then I watched them pick up my food and bring it over. My partner is allergic to cats, so I asked to speak to the manager, who remade the food - but I didn’t want it.

“Do they think it’s alright for an animal to be in a commercial kitchen? I just drove off and left the food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was a regular customer at the restaurant off York Road until that point and had not experienced any problems before - but her visit on April 16 was different.

“I was so surprised,” she added. “What was a cat doing in McDonald’s? I think they should be visited by Environmental Health.”

In response, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said in a statement: “Hygiene and food safety are of the utmost importance to us, and we place great emphasis on upholding rigorous standards to avoid contamination.

“As soon as this incident was brought to our attention the Crew member in question was spoken to and reminded of our cleanliness procedures to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”