Dramatic new photos show a huge demolition project underway in Leeds, as a pair of high rise tower blocks are torn from the city’s skyline.

The long-awaited demolition of the Highways Towers, in York Road, Killingbeck, began last summer. Built in the 1960s, Leeds City Council said the 10-storey buildings had reached the end of their lifespan.

The authority promised they would be replaced with social housing, which is set to be more energy efficient than the towers.

It was more than four years ago that tenants of the 120 former flats were rehoused – and there is still no official date for the demolition to be completed.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was at the York Road site this week. Here are some of the best pictures as the demolition continues –

1 . Killingbeck demolition In 2022, the dire state of the towers was revealed from inside as urban explorer 'Chaotic Footsteps' showed pictures of the "trashed" interiors.

2 . Killingbeck demolition More than four years after the tenants were relocated, demolition is underway.

3 . Killingbeck demolition The towers stand dramatically on the Leeds skyline off the A64 York Road in Killingbeck.

4 . Killingbeck demolition There is no set date for the completion of the demolition project yet.

5 . Killingbeck demolition Coun Jessica Lennox, the executive member for housing, has previously said: "We are committed to investing in good energy efficient homes in Leeds – these [towers] have reached the end of their life."