Dramatic new photos show a huge demolition project underway in Leeds, as a pair of high rise tower blocks are torn from the city’s skyline.
The authority promised they would be replaced with social housing, which is set to be more energy efficient than the towers.
It was more than four years ago that tenants of the 120 former flats were rehoused – and there is still no official date for the demolition to be completed.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was at the York Road site this week. Here are some of the best pictures as the demolition continues –
1. Killingbeck demolition
In 2022, the dire state of the towers was revealed from inside as urban explorer 'Chaotic Footsteps' showed pictures of the "trashed" interiors. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Killingbeck demolition
More than four years after the tenants were relocated, demolition is underway. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Killingbeck demolition
The towers stand dramatically on the Leeds skyline off the A64 York Road in Killingbeck. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Killingbeck demolition
There is no set date for the completion of the demolition project yet. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Killingbeck demolition
Coun Jessica Lennox, the executive member for housing, has previously said: “We are committed to investing in good energy efficient homes in Leeds – these [towers] have reached the end of their life." Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Killingbeck demolition
The decision to mothball the towers blocks was made after the council ruled that refurbishing them would have been too costly and “intrusive”. Photo: Bruce Rollinson