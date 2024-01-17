Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 dramatic photos show Highways Towers in Killingbeck being torn down as demolition continues in Leeds

Dramatic new photos show a huge demolition project underway in Leeds, as a pair of high rise tower blocks are torn from the city’s skyline.
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT

The long-awaited demolition of the Highways Towers, in York Road, Killingbeck, began last summer. Built in the 1960s, Leeds City Council said the 10-storey buildings had reached the end of their lifespan.

The authority promised they would be replaced with social housing, which is set to be more energy efficient than the towers.

It was more than four years ago that tenants of the 120 former flats were rehoused – and there is still no official date for the demolition to be completed.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Bruce Rollinson was at the York Road site this week. Here are some of the best pictures as the demolition continues –

In 2022, the dire state of the towers was revealed from inside as urban explorer 'Chaotic Footsteps' showed pictures of the "trashed" interiors.

1. Killingbeck demolition

In 2022, the dire state of the towers was revealed from inside as urban explorer 'Chaotic Footsteps' showed pictures of the "trashed" interiors. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

More than four years after the tenants were relocated, demolition is underway.

2. Killingbeck demolition

More than four years after the tenants were relocated, demolition is underway. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The towers stand dramatically on the Leeds skyline off the A64 York Road in Killingbeck.

3. Killingbeck demolition

The towers stand dramatically on the Leeds skyline off the A64 York Road in Killingbeck. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There is no set date for the completion of the demolition project yet.

4. Killingbeck demolition

There is no set date for the completion of the demolition project yet. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Coun Jessica Lennox, the executive member for housing, has previously said: “We are committed to investing in good energy efficient homes in Leeds – these [towers] have reached the end of their life."

5. Killingbeck demolition

Coun Jessica Lennox, the executive member for housing, has previously said: “We are committed to investing in good energy efficient homes in Leeds – these [towers] have reached the end of their life." Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The decision to mothball the towers blocks was made after the council ruled that refurbishing them would have been too costly and “intrusive”.

6. Killingbeck demolition

The decision to mothball the towers blocks was made after the council ruled that refurbishing them would have been too costly and “intrusive”. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

