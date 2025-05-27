Maypole Day Barwick-in-Elmet: Watch as village near Leeds celebrates ancient tradition with music and dance
The special event, which was held in Barwick-in-Elmet on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26), is a tradition that takes place once every three years and dates back centuries.
Believed to be one of the tallest maypoles in the UK, the pole had been recently repainted ahead of the big day, which saw the village transformed by a colourful procession, traditional folk music and dancing, and community celebrations.
Mark Vipond, Chairman of the Barwick-in-Elmet Maypole Trust, has been part of the festival for more than two decades. Speaking at the event, he said: “The thing that strikes all of us is that we slowly put things together and before we know it, it’s maypole day and there are 3,000 people in the village.”
Among the crowds was Christine, a long-time attendee who reflected on the joy the tradition has brought her family. She said: “I’ve been coming to this event since 1984. I have four children who have all taken part in it. They’re all grown-up now, so it’s a nostalgia trip for me. The children enjoyed going on the floats and the tractors.”
Couple Dorothy and Geoff praised the enduring spirit of the festival, adding: “It’s a wonderful tradition. We’ve had this for many years and it’s a fabulous day. Barwick is a beautiful place to live and this is a tradition that should never be forgotten.”
