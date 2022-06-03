Barwick-in-Elmet Maypole Festival 2022: Best pictures from its return on Platinum Jubilee weekend

Standing at 88ft, Barwick-in-Elmet's maypole is the tallest one in Britain and it has become tradition for it to be raised as part of festivities.

A ceremonial folk dance called maypole dancing also takes place at the festival, which coincided with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend to create a double celebration for attendees.

Usually held on the Monday of the Spring bank holiday, it was moved to the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend for 2022.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture all the action.

People flocked to the festival in droves.

There were pictures aplenty as attendees sought to capture the action.

People lined the street to watch the raising of the maypole.

Children were heavily involved in the festivities.