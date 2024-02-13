Marching On Together: Award-winning music school reboot Leeds United song with video featuring famous Leeds faces
Horsforth based music school LS18 Rocks have released their new take on Marching On (Together) on streaming services accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring a number of TV personalities, comedians, and even a beloved mascot.
The song was re-written and recorded by the LS18 Rocks band as the official Leeds 2023 legacy anthem, commemorating the city's year of culture.
The children from the award-winning music school were inspired by the classic 1972 Leeds United song to write and record their very own anthem, and worked with sporting groups and youth organisations in Leeds to showcase the song before performing it live in Horsforth and at Leeds Playhouse last summer.
According to the school, members of the Leeds 2023 team were "so blown away by the song" that they chose to adopt it as an official legacy project to help showcase the impact the year of culture helped spark.
After professionally recording the song at Leeds Beckett School of Arts studio, a music video was shot featuring the likes of Look North presenter Amy Garcia and weatherman Paul Hudson, comedians Larry and Paul, Ronnie the Rhino and more.
Musical Director Jonnie Khan said: “The reaction of people hearing the track has been really incredible. We knew that taking inspiration from something that is so beloved to the city of Leeds that we had to come up with something really good and our young people have definitely passed the test.
“Of course the original will always be a Leeds anthem but we really hope that our Marching On song has helped capture the atmosphere and sense-of-collective pride we felt during our year of celebrating everything that is wonderful about our city.”
Kully Thiarai, Creative Director & CEO of Leeds 2023, added: “From the moment we first met the LS18 Rocks team we’ve been inspired by their passion for music, but we’ve really been blown away by their ambition to create brilliant opportunities for as many young people as possible to learn and engage with making music whatever their ability.
“One of the highlights from our opening show The Awakening for Leeds Year of Culture was the inspiring and riotous performance by LS18 Rocks of the Kaiser Chief’s classic ‘I Predict A Riot’. They truly were rockstars that night!
"What we have discovered is a hugely talented group of young people who were a joy to work with. I’ve heard so many stories of how that first performance inspired so many other young people to get involved in music and the arts in general.
"So, it has been particularly thrilling to LS18 Rocks go from strength to strength since that night and we’re delighted to have had the opportunity to continue to work with them on their newest work – I’m sure we’ll all be Marching On to it for years to come."