Horsforth based music school LS18 Rocks have released their new take on Marching On (Together) on streaming services accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring a number of TV personalities, comedians, and even a beloved mascot.

The song was re-written and recorded by the LS18 Rocks band as the official Leeds 2023 legacy anthem, commemorating the city's year of culture.

Real-life "school of rock" LS18 Rocks have released their rebooted version of the Leeds United classic Marching on Together along with a music video featuring a number of well known Leeds faces. Picture by LS18 Rocks

According to the school, members of the Leeds 2023 team were "so blown away by the song" that they chose to adopt it as an official legacy project to help showcase the impact the year of culture helped spark.

After professionally recording the song at Leeds Beckett School of Arts studio, a music video was shot featuring the likes of Look North presenter Amy Garcia and weatherman Paul Hudson, comedians Larry and Paul, Ronnie the Rhino and more.

Musical Director Jonnie Khan said: “The reaction of people hearing the track has been really incredible. We knew that taking inspiration from something that is so beloved to the city of Leeds that we had to come up with something really good and our young people have definitely passed the test.

“Of course the original will always be a Leeds anthem but we really hope that our Marching On song has helped capture the atmosphere and sense-of-collective pride we felt during our year of celebrating everything that is wonderful about our city.”

The song was professionally recorded by the children at LS18 Rocks at the Leeds Beckett School of Arts music studio. Picture by LS18 Rocks

Kully Thiarai, Creative Director & CEO of Leeds 2023, added: “From the moment we first met the LS18 Rocks team we’ve been inspired by their passion for music, but we’ve really been blown away by their ambition to create brilliant opportunities for as many young people as possible to learn and engage with making music whatever their ability.

“One of the highlights from our opening show The Awakening for Leeds Year of Culture was the inspiring and riotous performance by LS18 Rocks of the Kaiser Chief’s classic ‘I Predict A Riot’. They truly were rockstars that night!

"What we have discovered is a hugely talented group of young people who were a joy to work with. I’ve heard so many stories of how that first performance inspired so many other young people to get involved in music and the arts in general.