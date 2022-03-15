Chilean Whites fan Luis Mora has written two books on the former Leeds United manager and his bedroom is full of photos and drawings of the Argentinian, as well as a rare miniature Bielsa doll.

He "fell in love" with Leeds United while Bielsa was in charge and has a collection of shirts, including one signed by the man himself.

Bielsa coached the Chilean national team from 2007-2011 and Luis said he made the nation believe that "everything was possible".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chilean Whites fan Luis Mora, 51, has had his hero Marcelo Bielsa tattooed on his arm

"Marcelo Bielsa is the best that Chile has had at a soccer level," the 51-year-old said.

"He changed our mentality that it was possible to win anywhere in the world, he gave us a defined way of playing, he took us to a World Cup and he gave us the kick-off to be able to achieve two Americas Cups.

"Without Bielsa none of this would have been possible.

Luis has written two books and a poem about Marcelo Bielsa

"I wish there were more men like Marcelo Bielsa, who show integrity, responsibility, effort and who tell us that with much effort and sacrifice everything is possible to achieve in this life."

Luis has connected with Whites fans over the years and has loved seeing the joy Bielsa brought to Leeds.

"Since he arrived in Leeds it was something very different," he added.

"I return with enthusiasm every season and with immense joy when you were champions.

"For me it was sublime and unintentionally I fell in love with Leeds United and its people."

As well as two books, Luis has written a poem which summarises Bielsa's journey around the world.

When Luis was suffering with a serious health condition, he received a call that he'll remember for the rest of his life.

He said: "I want to thank Don Marcelo Bielsa, because one day he called me on the phone at a very sad moment in my life.

"I was very ill and thanks to his words my life changed."

Luis' new tattoo represents everything he loves about Bielsa; his time in Chile, the shield of Newell's Old Boys where Bielsa played and managed and the Leeds United shield.

Luis added: “I know that it can be seen as crazy, but I feel that Bielsa's passage through Chile and the world is worth following as a good example of life.

"The image that I tattooed has great meaning, including the Leeds United shield where I feel Marcelo Bielsa has been very happy and where he has left an indelible mark.

"My tattoo is a tribute in his honor, in gratitude for his time in Chile and for everything he has given to the world of football."