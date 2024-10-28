Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today (October 28), we are launching our new #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the local businesses, people, places and the quirks which make Leeds so amazing.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from amazing pubs and top notch chippies, to the most beautiful walks and family favourite attractions.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the city and surrounding areas and reporting back but, we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the return of the much-loved Leeds Christmas Market, or simply can’t get enough of the world-class arts institutions we have in the city, let us know.

As part of the new campaign, we’ve already visited Dogs Trust Leeds’ rehoming centre on York Road to speak to the team about the amazing work they’re doing - and got to meet some of the adorable pups up for adoption.

Reporter and #LoveYour champion James Connolly said: “I moved to Leeds almost two years ago and have reported on many of the exciting things happening in the city in that time.

“People living in this vibrant northern city are so lucky to have organisations like Opera North and Northern Ballet on their doorstep, as well as the hundreds of incredible food and drink venues we have. I can’t wait to hear from people in the city about their memories of Leeds, their favourite places to eat and the things that make it such a brilliant place to live.”

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.