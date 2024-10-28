Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Innocent, wide-eyed stares met my gaze as I walked down a corridor of kennels at Dogs Trust Leeds, convincing me I should commit to adopting.

Chubby little pugs, chihuahuas with joyful smiles, and a blue-eyed Siberian husky looked at me with the same curiosity that I had for them. These were some of the 87 dogs living at the rehoming centre on York Road when I visited last week.

It’s hoped that many of them will find new homes before Christmas - but, as the dedicated team of canine carers explained, time is running out. If suitable adopters don’t show interest in the next few weeks, they’ll likely be spending the festive season without a family.

The Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre is currently home to 87 pups, including this adorable Lurcher named Rory. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

That’s because it takes on average 50 days for a dog to be rehomed, giving hardworking staff a rough deadline of November 5 to evaluate potential households.

I’ve been compiling the YEP’s weekly adoption round-ups for the last two years, so jumped at the chance to finally meet the adorable faces we feature.

And the opportunity came just as our parent company National World launched its new #LoveYour campaign, which celebrates the amazing people and places that make Leeds so great.

Rolo is an 18-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross who arrived at the centre after he’d been found tied to a tree with two broken legs. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Walking through a field at the front of the rehoming centre, my first introduction was to Rolo, an 18-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross who bounded over with the expected exuberance of a puppy. I also met his enthusiastic handler Amy Carlin, who explained his heartbreaking story.

Rolo arrived at the centre in the summer of 2023 after he’d been found tied to a tree with two broken legs. Amy said: “He went straight to the vet to get them fixed, and then into a foster home to recover, before coming back to kennels where he’s been ever since.”

It was difficult to imagine this affectionate, playful dog going through so much, which is perhaps why I so eagerly threw him the handful of treats I’d pocketed earlier. Amy explained that Rolo will need an adult-only home where he’ll be the only pet - too many distractions would make it difficult for him to settle.

She said: “As much as he looks big and tough, he’s actually a very sensitive thing.”

Kelly Walker, the manager at the Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre, told me that the team ensure potential adopters have considered the magnitude of their commitment when taking home one of the pups. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Earlier in the day, I’d been speaking to Kelly Walker, the manager at the rehoming centre, whose pride and dedication to the kennels was clear as she explained some of the challenges the team face.

“We have a wide variety of dogs,” she said, “and they’re all desperate for their forever homes.”

I asked her whether there were concerns that families might want to adopt over Christmas without thoroughly considering the commitment involved. She said: “There always is. As our slogan says, a dog is for life, not just for Christmas.

“We need to ensure that when dogs are going into their new homes, it’s something the family has really considered and they’re in a position to provide lifetime care.”

I met four-year-old Rory, a Lurcher who was found as a stray by the team at Dogs Trust Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In one of the centre’s training facilities, I met Rory, an adorable four-year-old tail-wagging Lurcher. This slender, graceful dog was full of fun - and it was a complete mystery to me that he’d not yet found a loving family.

Canine carer Kevin Johnson told me he’d been found as a stray, adding: “We don’t really know anything about his history, but what we do know is that he’s a lovely dog. He’s really friendly, and he will do really well with adopters that like to have fun days out.”

As I watched Rory race through a series of obstacles, I felt a tug on my heartstrings. He was instantly endearing and I could picture him snuggling up on a sofa with a family he deserves.

I left the centre impressed by the touching dedication of staff to these resilient animals. Despite the challenges they’d faced, the pups were so loving and ready to trust again - as long as they meet the right people. And with Christmas fast approaching, I had every faith that the talented team at Dogs Trust Leeds would find their perfect matches very soon.

