Loose horse left by electrical substation as Gipton residents complain of illegal travellers site

Residents in Gipton are concerned for the welfare of a horse after it has been left untethered on the site of an electrical substation.

The horse has appeared on an illegal travellers encampment on Amberton Terrace, near Oakwood Lane Medical Centre, where over 20 caravans are reportedly parked.

The illegal encampment on Amberton Terrace, near Oakwood Lane Medical Centre in Gipton

Residents say the fencing that surrounds the substation has been broken into and is being used as a makeshift enclosure to fence in the horse.

The horse is not tethered and residents say it has not been fed regularly since it appeared on Friday.

Residents have also complained of a loud generator buzzing, people shouting and dogs barking keeping them up at night.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "My house is directly behind these caravans and to be honest it’s been an absolute nightmare this summer.

"This is the fourth time they have set up site on the land behind us this summer.

"They throw all their rubbish into our gardens, they have dogs running loose and barking all night, they have their generators running constantly which prevents us from getting a good nights sleep.

"They argue between themselves when they come back from a night out, riding up and down on quads sounding horns. As residents we're fed up of it."

Residents say the travellers were previously on the site for months earlier this year before they were evicted by the council, but they returned to the land on Thursday, September 19.

The resident added: "It’s funny how when they set up site in LS17 or on the Soldiers Fields the council get a court date straight away yet when they set up site around us it takes weeks at best.

"The council are failing the local residents and this needs to stop."

Leeds Council says it is aware of the encampment and is waiting for a court order to remove it.

A spokesperson previously said: “We are seeking a court order at the earliest opportunity to remove this encampment from Amberton Terrace.

"Until then, we will continue to monitor the area with the police and respond to any issues and concerns raised by residents in the local community."

