St Patrick's Day: Live updates from Leeds city centre parade as thousands celebrate

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 16th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
Keep up to date on the latest from the 2025 Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the cultural parade which celebrates the very best of Irish heritage in Leeds. Keep up to date via our live blog. READ MORE: Full bus diversions, road closures and event timings

Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 12:24 BST

All smiles on the parade

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 12:21 BST

The pipers are pipping

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 11:45 BST

Irish dancers are all smiles

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 11:43 BST

More parade action

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 11:38 BST

Parade action

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 11:32 BST

Parade photos

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:58 BST

Latest on the buses

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:57 BST

Closed roads

The parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square.

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:52 BST

Floats

Floats this will be created by Leeds Irish Health and Homes; Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann; JFK GAA; Holy Name and St Francis Morley Primary Schools; St Patrick's Primary School; St Nicholas Primary School; Christ the King and St Urban's Primary Schools; Joyce O'Donnell Dance School; Katie Gibbons Dance School; St Theresa's Primary School and St Benedict's Primary School

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:50 BST

In memory

This year the St Patrick's Banner and Tricolour will be carried by the O'Malley Family in memory of former parade secretary Hugh O'Malley who died last year.

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:49 BST

A Leeds United link

Leeds United football legend John Sheridan will cut the ribbon to open the parade at 11am on Cookridge Street in front of Leeds City Museum. He will be joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Sun, 16 Mar, 2025, 10:49 BST

Parade depature time

The parade will depart from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street at 11am, on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands.

