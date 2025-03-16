St Patrick's Day: Live updates from Leeds city centre parade as thousands celebrate
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the cultural parade which celebrates the very best of Irish heritage in Leeds. Keep up to date via our live blog. READ MORE: Full bus diversions, road closures and event timings
Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade
All smiles on the parade
The pipers are pipping
Irish dancers are all smiles
More parade action
Parade action
Parade photos
Latest on the buses
Closed roads
On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square.
Floats this will be created by Leeds Irish Health and Homes; Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann; JFK GAA; Holy Name and St Francis Morley Primary Schools; St Patrick's Primary School; St Nicholas Primary School; Christ the King and St Urban's Primary Schools; Joyce O'Donnell Dance School; Katie Gibbons Dance School; St Theresa's Primary School and St Benedict's Primary School
In memory
This year the St Patrick's Banner and Tricolour will be carried by the O'Malley Family in memory of former parade secretary Hugh O'Malley who died last year.
A Leeds United link
Leeds United football legend John Sheridan will cut the ribbon to open the parade at 11am on Cookridge Street in front of Leeds City Museum. He will be joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.
Parade depature time
The parade will depart from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street at 11am, on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands.