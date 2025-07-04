Parents in Leeds are celebrating after a sixth Little Owls nursery was saved from potential takeover - although the future of six more remains uncertain.

Leeds City Council has confirmed that Hawksworth Wood Little Owls nursery will continue to be run by the local authority, following months of pressure from campaigners fighting to keep all council-run nurseries in public hands.

Parents in Leeds have previously held demonstrations in the hope of saving Little Owls nurseries. | Submitted

It comes after three sites were shut last year, and 12 more placed under review as part of a major cost-cutting drive to tackle a projected £273 million budget black hole over five years.

Since then, six of those 12 nurseries have now been guaranteed to stay with the council - Burley Park, City & Holbeck, Hunslet Rylestone, Osmondthorpe, Quarry Mount and now Hawksworth Wood.

But parents said the fight is not over yet, with the remaining six settings - Bramley, Meanwood, Rothwell, Shepherds Lane, St Mary’s Hunslet and Parklands - still facing an uncertain future as the council explores handing them over to schools or private providers.

“We’re delighted that another nursery will remain with Leeds City Council,” said campaign group Save Little Owls Nurseries. “We firmly believe this is best for children and staff.

“We’re concerned that families and staff at six Little Owls settings across the city are still experiencing uncertainty about their nursery’s future.

“The uncertainty of private-sector run childcare provision has made itself very evident in Leeds so far this year, with nurseries being found unsafe and closing unexpectedly.

“Leeds City Council should be demanding the funding necessary from the government to continue the high quality provision at all Little Owls nursery settings.”

In an email that was sent to families this week and has been seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the council wrote that bosses had “decided not to continue with the transfer proposal” for Hawksworth Wood Primary School, explaining that the authority would continue to operate the six sites where no suitable alternative provider has been found.

Leeds City Council has been approached for comment.