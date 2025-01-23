Memorable photos take you down Meanwood Road in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 08:56 BST

These photos take you down a well-known road in the heart of Meanwood in the 1930s.

Meanwood Road is familiar to generations of people who have called the suburb home down the decades. These wonderful photos focus on a decade known as the ‘Depression era’ when it seemed like society had gone from one extreme to the other: from a booming economy and continual prosperity, to rising unemployment and bankrupt businesses. The 11 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road at its junction with Monkbridge Road which can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1938.

1. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road at its junction with Monkbridge Road which can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The junction of Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Road in June 1936. On the left, Buslingthorpe Rugby league ground is behind fence with Woodhouse Ridge in the background. Then the Meanwood Hotel, public house, landlord William Cardis. The road to the right of the Meanwood is Grove Lane, Stainbeck Road is in the bottom right corner. Street furniture includes a police box on the left, public telephone box, traffic lights and gas lamp.

2. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

The junction of Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Road in June 1936. On the left, Buslingthorpe Rugby league ground is behind fence with Woodhouse Ridge in the background. Then the Meanwood Hotel, public house, landlord William Cardis. The road to the right of the Meanwood is Grove Lane, Stainbeck Road is in the bottom right corner. Street furniture includes a police box on the left, public telephone box, traffic lights and gas lamp. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A row of terrace houses in August 1935. Number 587, premises of Edward David Palmer, ladies and gents hairdresser, the front garden wall has been removed. The shop on the right number 591 is that of Philip Humphreys, grocer.

3. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

A row of terrace houses in August 1935. Number 587, premises of Edward David Palmer, ladies and gents hairdresser, the front garden wall has been removed. The shop on the right number 591 is that of Philip Humphreys, grocer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
589 Meanwood Road which was the business of Leslie H Foster, tailor. The grocery store of Philip Humphreys can be seen on right at 591. Pictured in April 1937.

4. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

589 Meanwood Road which was the business of Leslie H Foster, tailor. The grocery store of Philip Humphreys can be seen on right at 591. Pictured in April 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An excavation for a sewer near Meanwood Road. Several workmen are standing in and around a large trench. Woodhouse Ridge can be seen in the background as can a factory chimney. Pictured in July 1937.

5. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

An excavation for a sewer near Meanwood Road. Several workmen are standing in and around a large trench. Woodhouse Ridge can be seen in the background as can a factory chimney. Pictured in July 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A footpath and footbridge leading from Meanwood Road to Woodhouse Ridge in October 1936.

6. Meanwood Road in the 1930s

A footpath and footbridge leading from Meanwood Road to Woodhouse Ridge in October 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice