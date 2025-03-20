24 of the brightest photos take you back to Bramley in the 1990s

These photos showcase the best of Bramley during a decade of change for the west Leeds suburb.

Community spirt burned bright during the 1990s despite the community facing a number of changes and challenges. This gallery features schools, fundraising, pubs, shops and local sport as well as memories local news stories making the headlines. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Bramley, Rodley and Swinnow LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

A bus standing at Bramley Shopping Centre bus terminal with the Rossefield estate in the background in October 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

St Bendict's Roman Catholic School Secondary School pictured in August 1990 showing some of the classrooms and the top playground. It was sited in a corner of 13 acres of grounds, overlooking Kirkstall Abbey and Bramley Fall Woods. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A truck pull makes its way from The Globe pub in August 1999 to raise money for the Victoria Lee Smile Appeal. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

It proved a bad date at the office for this driver after his lorry hit a bridge on Swinnow Road in August 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Firefighters from Green Watch at Bramley Fire Station were aiming to raise money for young Cerebral Palsy sufferer Hope Salter in January 1999. The group were organising a barrel push from Leeds to Dublin. Pictured, back row from left, are Adrian Murray, Alan Mitchell, Ron Taverner and Andy Ingham. Front row, from left, are Ian Cawood, Mark Collingwood, Chris Pearse, Paul Reynolds and Hope Salter. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Bramley Branch Library on Hough Lane in 1998. It opened on July 7, 1927. This view shows the counter area which has doors for in and out at either side. The library has since been completely refurbished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

