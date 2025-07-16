Lindsey Burrow has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her inspiring voluntary work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old, who is the widow of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, was recognised with the award from Leeds Beckett University for the support she offered her husband during his heroic battle with MND.

Lindsey Burrow has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her inspiring voluntary work. | Leeds Beckett University

Undeterred by his diagnosis, the pair continued raising awareness of the disease through interviews and fundraising, taking part in BBC documentary ‘Rob Burrow: Living with MND’. This was all while Lindsey continued working full-time as a physiotherapist and cared for the couple’s three young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey, along with Leeds Beckett alumnus and honorary graduate Kevin Sinfield, have raised over £20m for charity. Just two weeks after Rob’s death, she climbed the highest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks. Lindsey recently joined thousands of runners taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Earlier this year, Lindsey published her life affirming memoir, Take Care: a memoir of love, family and never giving up. Unsurprisingly, Lindsey has been honoured with a prestigious Pride of Britain award for her tireless work.

Lindsey Burrow says she is delighted to be receiving the honorary doctorate: “I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate in health. This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob’s legacy. As an NHS physiotherapist, I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care — and I’ll continue to champion both in everything I do.”

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University Vice Chancellor said: “Lindsey’s story is one of love, bravery and selflessness. It is a great pleasure to congratulate Lindsey on behalf of all students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University.

“It is vital that we recognise the person behind Rob Burrow’s legacy and the woman who not only was instrumental in raising awareness and money but also supporting her children at an extremely difficult time and continuing to support her patients in her role as an NHS physiotherapist.

“Lindsey is the perfect example of a resilient role model, and she will be an amazing advocate for our university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The School of Health has a reputation for producing world-leading research and innovation in the field of health. With over 1,000 students from the school graduating this year, we are proud to attract and nurture the next generation of health workers.”

Lindsey Burrow receives her honorary doctorate during Leeds Beckett’s graduation week, where nearly 8000 students will graduate from the university.