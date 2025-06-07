Leeds Beckett University named among top 10 universities in England for 2026 – see where it placed

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds Beckett University has been ranked among the top 10 universities in England for 2026, according to new figures released by Uni Compare.

The organisation analysed 28,430 verified reviews across 209 universities to compile its rankings, evaluating various factors, including accommodation quality, course content, student social life, and graduate career outcomes, as well as the percentage of graduates who would recommend their alma mater.

Owen O'Neill, the Founder of Uni Compare, stated: “What stands out this year is just how competitive the top positions are. The scores of the leading universities are separated by only hundredths of a point, highlighting the high standards across England's institutions.

“The rankings reflect what students truly experience on a day-to-day basis, from the quality of their accommodation to their career preparation. The recommendation rates are particularly compelling—with 95% to 100% of students saying they would recommend their university, that speaks volumes.

“Students can use this data to identify which universities excel in specific areas. For instance, if social life is a priority for you, Newcastle is a standout choice. If you are more focused on the quality of courses, then Middlesex scores impressively. This extensive feedback from students provides a real picture of university life, beyond just the marketing messages.”

Below are the top 10 universities in England, including Leeds Beckett University, according to Uni Compare:

Middlesex University ranks first with an overall rating of 4.23. It received a score of 4.05 for accommodation, 4.43 for course quality, 4.21 for social student life, and 4.23 for graduate careers. Additionally, 96% of students recommend the university.

Middlesex University ranks first with an overall rating of 4.23. It received a score of 4.05 for accommodation, 4.43 for course quality, 4.21 for social student life, and 4.23 for graduate careers. Additionally, 96% of students recommend the university. | Google Maps

The second-best university has an overall rating of 4.22. It received a score of 4.14 for accommodation, 4.25 for course quality, 4.38 for social student life, and 4.1 for graduate careers. Additionally, 97% of students recommend the university.

The second-best university has an overall rating of 4.22. It received a score of 4.14 for accommodation, 4.25 for course quality, 4.38 for social student life, and 4.1 for graduate careers. Additionally, 97% of students recommend the university. | yujie - stock.adobe.com

Nottingham Trent University has an overall rating of 4.21. It received a score of 3.93 for accommodation, 4.33 for course quality, 4.42 for social student life, and 4.15 for graduate careers. Additionally, 98% of students recommend the university.

Nottingham Trent University has an overall rating of 4.21. It received a score of 3.93 for accommodation, 4.33 for course quality, 4.42 for social student life, and 4.15 for graduate careers. Additionally, 98% of students recommend the university. | Google

Newcastle University has an overall rating of 4.16. It received a score of 4.14 for accommodation, 4.2 for course quality, 4.48 for social student life, and 3.85 for graduate careers. Additionally, 100% of students recommend the university.

Newcastle University has an overall rating of 4.16. It received a score of 4.14 for accommodation, 4.2 for course quality, 4.48 for social student life, and 3.85 for graduate careers. Additionally, 100% of students recommend the university. | Submitted

Edge Hill University has an overall rating of 4.16. It received a score of 4.3 for accommodation, 4.27 for course quality, 4.02 for social student life, and 4.07 for graduate careers. Additionally, 98% of students recommend the university.

Edge Hill University has an overall rating of 4.16. It received a score of 4.3 for accommodation, 4.27 for course quality, 4.02 for social student life, and 4.07 for graduate careers. Additionally, 98% of students recommend the university. | Google

This university has an overall rating of 4.15. It received a score of 4.11 for accommodation, 4.19 for course quality, 4.34 for social student life, and 3.95 for graduate careers. Additionally, 99% of students recommend the university.

This university has an overall rating of 4.15. It received a score of 4.11 for accommodation, 4.19 for course quality, 4.34 for social student life, and 3.95 for graduate careers. Additionally, 99% of students recommend the university. | University of Liverpool

