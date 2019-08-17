Lewis Capaldi spotted cycling through Leeds as he delivers Deliveroo takeaways to Leeds families

Shoppers in Leeds city centre did a double take on Saturday when they recognised a Deliveroo cyclist.

Singer Lewis Capaldi was spotted cycling through the centre on his way to deliver takeaways to three lucky Leeds households.

The Scottish musician took part in the Deliveroo competition earlier this week, where Leeds residents could enter for a chance to get a burrito delivered by him to their door.

It's as Capaldi, famous for hits including 'Someone You Loved' and 'Hold Me While You Wait', appears as a supporting act for Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park on Friday and Saturday night.

Capaldi had the crowds in stitches on Friday night as he made jokes to the crowd, at one point catching his image on the big screens and pulling a face.

Posting to his 3.3 million Instagram followers, Capaldi shared a clip of the competition winners singing his hit Someone You Loved in a garden as he delivered the Mexican takeaway.