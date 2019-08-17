Live updates on traffic, travel and more from day two of Ed Sheeran's dates at Roundhay Park in Leeds Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Live updates throughout the day as Leeds gets ready for the second of Ed Sheeran's concerts. We'll be keeping you up to date with travel and gig information ahead of the gig tonight. Gates open at 4pm! ITV to air drama on coughing Major Ingram's Who Want to Be a Millionaire? cheat plot Disabled Ed Sheeran fans slam concert organisers over Roundhay Park access problems