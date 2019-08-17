The best pictures of Ed Sheeran concert-goers braving the rain for Friday night's concert at Roundhay Park
The rain failed to dampen spirits at Ed Sheeran's first of two nights at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Friday.
Some 80,000 people donned ponchos, raincoats and wellies for the concert. Here are some of the best pictures of excited fans at the park.
1. Ed Sheeran fans brave the rain
Everyone donned ponchos to make the most of Friday's concert
2. Ed Sheeran fans brave the rain
The crowds were awash with umbrellas and ponchos on Friday
3. Ed Sheeran fans brave the rain
Thousands of fans donned their ponchos for Ed Sheeran's concert in Roundhay Park on Friday evening
4. Ed Sheeran fans brave the rain
Fans of all ages brave the showers
