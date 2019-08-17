Pictures from Ed Sheeran's concert at Roundhay Park on Friday

The best pictures of Ed Sheeran concert-goers braving the rain for Friday night's concert at Roundhay Park

The rain failed to dampen spirits at Ed Sheeran's first of two nights at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Friday.

Some 80,000 people donned ponchos, raincoats and wellies for the concert. Here are some of the best pictures of excited fans at the park.

Everyone donned ponchos to make the most of Friday's concert

The crowds were awash with umbrellas and ponchos on Friday

Thousands of fans donned their ponchos for Ed Sheeran's concert in Roundhay Park on Friday evening

Fans of all ages brave the showers

