He was the pint-sized pocket rocket on the rugby pitch who left a giant mark on the city of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE made it his mission to campaign and fight for Motor Neurone Disease after his devastating diagnosis in 2019.

His passion and advocacy for using the platform he had to help raise the plight of the MND community sparked the nation’s attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his former team mate and best friend Kevin Sinfield, the duo captured hearts and imaginations with their fundraising efforts - culminating in the creation of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND right here in Leeds.

He sadly lost his battle with the condition but before his death alongside his wife Lindsey, he opened his doors to TV cameras to document the toll MND takes on families.

Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsay opened their doors to TV cameras to document the toll MND takes on families. | Steve Riding

And now his third and final documentary has made the final five for the National TV Awards - and today the Yorkshire Evening Post is throwing its support behind making sure Rob’s legacy continues to live on.

We’re calling on Leeds to cast its vote for its favourite son and ensure Rob’s family collect the award in his memory at the live show in London on Wednesday, September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Burrow said: “I am incredibly proud that Rob’s final documentary has made the shortlist for the National TV awards.

“I know Rob was so proud of the impact the documentaries had on the public’s awareness of MND and being nominated for an incredible award like this is another chance to bang the drum for the MND community.

“Rob was with us at the last two awards so it will be a poignant moment to be there again but it would be wonderful to be able to remind everyone of his incredible legacy in front of millions of people if we could win.”

The emotional moment between Rob and team mate Kevin Sinfield caught the hearts and minds of millions across the world | Steve Riding

The documentary, produced by BBC Breakfast, was created with Burrow with the agreement that it would be released after his death. It included an incredible final message from Burrow to his family and all his supporters around the world who had given him so much strength in his battle with MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos head of media and PR Phil Daly added: “This documentary was made with love, care and respect for the Burrow family by the team at BBC Breakfast.

“It is a remarkable achievement that all three of Rob’s documentaries have reached the final vote for the National TV Awards and our challenge now; the challenge to everyone who has been touched by Rob’s story, is to make sure that the Burrow family get the chance to once again put the spotlight back onto the MND community by winning the award.

“Voting is free, it takes less than a minute. Rob’s documentary is up against some huge names but, as he showed throughout his career, he never backed down and always overcame people’s expectations.”

To cast your vote visit: www.nationaltvawards.com