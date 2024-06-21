Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey Burrow, the inspirational wife of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, has described her immense pride for her late husband.

In her first interview since Rob's death, the NHS physiotherapist spoke about the inspiring work he did to bring people together - despite the cruel disease he had.

It was announced at the start of the month that the rugby league hero had died after a four-and-a-half year battle with MND (motor neurone disease). He was instrumental in raising the profile of the condition, as well as vital funds for charities that improve the lives of those living with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Burrow has spoken for the first time since Rob's death. | Steve Riding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Lindsey said: "I couldn't put into words how proud I am of Rob. I think he was an inspiration to so many people. He made the world a better place to be.”

She continued: “Despite the grief, despite the sadness we have so much to be thankful for having Rob in our lives."

Lindsey and Rob met as teenagers, later marrying in 2006. They have three children, Jackson, Macy and Maya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with the YEP last year, Lindsey said that Rob’s positivity in the face of the disease would “ripple through the whole family”.

She told BBC Breakfast: "I think that’s what Rob’s done, he has brought a community together through Rugby. Through MND. It doesn’t matter which club you played for, I think he's just brought everyone together."

In the wake of his death, a sea of floral tributes were left at Headingley Stadium's South Stand, with fans travelling from across the country to pay their respects.

Lindsey said: "It was really overwhelming to see the support and tributes. It was a real privilege to see those and really heartwarming to see the tributes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that one tribute in particular stood out - a message from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales sent a personal message to Rob's family after his death, which Lindsey described as “heartwarming and sincere” and “something that we will treasure as a family forever”.

William met Rob along with his former teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield at Headingley in January, where the prince surprised them by making them CBEs for services to MND awareness.

Recalling that day, Lindsey described William as “a really genuine, sincere future king”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Sinfield had raised more than £15 million since his friend was diagnosed with MND.

After being described by the prince, Rob said: “I can honestly say that I never set out to be an inspiration, I just wanted to try and help other people in a similar situation to me.

“I’m just trying to live my best life with the cards that I’ve been dealt.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my wife Lindsey. She is stronger than any rugby player I ever played against.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey also spoke about her husband’s enduring humour and positivity when asked by BBC Breakfast about his final message.

In it, he told viewers as part of a documentary broadcast on the day of his passing: “I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND. By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here. Rob Burrow over and out.”

Lindsey said: “That was just Rob. He was positive, he was humorous, he was funny and that was his just way of leaving a stamp on the world.”

She added: “We can’t change that, what’s happened, and when I spoke to Rob and he said he wouldn’t change his life, you know, there was nothing that he would change, and that’s really comforting to know that he had an incredible life and achieved so much.”