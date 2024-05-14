Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge plans for a £6.8m treatment centre named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow have been approved by councillors.

The new state-of-the-art facility, which will be based at Seacroft Hospital, was officially given the green light by Leeds City Council on April 26, marking a significant step forward for the project.

It follows a tireless campaign by many, including rugby league hero Rob Burrow, to see a specialist motor neurone disease (MND) centre built in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architects drawings show the new Rob Burrow MND Centre which will be built in Leeds. Photo: Corstorphine & Wright.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was diagnosed with the debilitating condition back in 2019. Since then, he has joined former captain Kevin Sinfield and many others in raising awareness and vital funds.

One cause that has benefited from their fundraising is the Leeds Hospitals Charity, which is behind the plans for the new MND centre. Its latest appeal has seen over £5.6m raised of a £6.8m target.

Back in 2021, the YEP led an effective campaign alongside the Leeds Hospitals Charity to raise the funds needed to build the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost three years later, architects drawings show the centre arranged in three joint forms – an East and West Wing, which house the primary clinical spaces, connected via a central atrium.

This central space has been designed as a community focused area with reading and quiet spaces, as well as activity and dining areas. It will be a place for family members to use and will enable staff to observe patients in a more informal setting.

Architects firm Corstorphine & Wright has designed the new centre. Associate Director Toby Ingle said: “Receiving planning approval for the new MND centre is another positive step forward for this project, and we are all so pleased that Leeds City Council has been so supportive of our vision.

“With this approval, we embark on the next chapter to transform compassion into reality, providing an exceptional facility for the care and support of MND patients and their families and ensuring a sanctuary where hope thrives and lives are uplifted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drees & Sommer UK is project managing the building of the centre. Associate Project Manager Emma Quinn said: “The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease will make a real difference in the lives of many people, providing vital support in a modern environment tailored to the needs of patients, clinicians, and the local community.