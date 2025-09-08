It was the emotional moment that captured the heart of the nation showing that true friends don’t just walk with us in our best moments—they stay beside us in our darkest ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Kevin Sinfield carried his best friend and team mate Rob Burrow across the finish line at first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 their enduring bond of friendship on and off the rugby pitch was clear for the world to see.

It is a reminder that in the end, it’s not what we have in life, but who we have beside us that truly matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Leeds Rhinos hero Rob Burrow had the support of the nation behind him as he fought to give a voice to those battling motor neurone disease.

It would be great to continue his legacy by winning this award on a national stage and celebrate his incredible life again Kevin Sinfield

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob was diagnosed with MND and sadly lost his battle with the condition last year aged just 41.

He was a passionate fighter and advocate for the condition and made it his mission to raise awareness of the disease and the impact is has on friends and family.

And throughout his brave battle film crews from BBC Breakfast documented his fight - and now his third and final documentary ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’ has been shortlisted for a National Television Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow at the end of a match. | Steve Riding

The heartbreaking film was broadcast just days after his death and included his final message of hope and love that even his friends and family were not aware that he had recorded.

Now voters have until midday on Wednesday, September 10, to cast their vote for Rob to make his family’s dream come true of winning the award in Rob’s memory.

Kevin Sinfield backed their plea and said: “I know how proud Rob was of the films he made and how it shone a light on the MND community.

“It would be great to continue his legacy by winning this award on a national stage and celebrate his incredible life again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who has voted and helped us continue to bang the drum for MND.”

And support has gathered beyond the rugby pitch with England footballing legend Alan Shearer giving his backing. He said: “Where do I start with Rob Burrow?

“What a little warrior, what a fighter and what an incredible family.

“Please vote for Rob for the National TV Awards, his family and Rob really deserve your vote.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the city of Leeds - including the Yorkshire Evening Post - is throwing its full support behind their bid.

Leeds Rhinos head of media and PR, Phil Daly, added: “On behalf of Lindsey and the family, I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped promote the vote and especially everyone who has voted.

“People have been so supportive, we even had one lady message Lindsey with her email address and ask us to add her vote for her as she wasn’t sure how to do it!

“There is still time to vote and we want everyone to make sure they have played their part before noon this Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting is free and open to the public until midday on Wednesday, September 10, at www.nationaltvawards.com .

The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony LIVE on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from The O2 London on the night from 8pm.