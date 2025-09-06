Lindsey Burrow just has one wish next week - to make her treasured husband and Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow proud by winning an award in his memory.

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE made it his mission to campaign and fight for Motor Neurone Disease after his devastating diagnosis in 2019.

He sadly lost his battle with MND in June last year at the age of just 41 - but he let television cameras into his home to create an emotional documentary highlighting the impact the condition has on those closest to him.

‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’ was broadcast just days after he died at his request and included his final message of hope and love that even some close friends and family were not aware he had recorded.

It would be my dream to take the children on stage at the National Television Awards and win this for Rob Lindsey Burrow

It is the third time that his documentaries, produced by BBC Breakfast, have been nominated for a National TV Award.

And voters have until Wednesday to make Lindsey’s wish a reality.

Lindsey pictured with her treasured children Maya, Jackson and Macy at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon earlier this year. | Steve Riding

She said: “I feel so incredibly proud of Rob and what he did for the MND community and the awareness that has been raised through Rob sharing his story through his documentaries has been incredible.

“That final message in this documentary is so important. It is about caring for each other and getting on with your life. I used to look at Rob and see how positive he was and that inspires us to remain positive.

“It would be my dream to take the children on stage at the National Television Awards and win this for Rob. It is the third time we have been in this category and we are still to cross that finish line.

The Burrow family pictured at an earlier NTA ceremony. | Leeds Rhinos

“We are so grateful for the support we have had. The outpouring of love and support we have had since Rob was diagnosed and obviously since he has passed away, has been a great source of strength for the whole family.

“It will be difficult this time not having Rob there.

“We are under no illusions, we are up against four other incredible stories and taking on the big boys. We are so grateful to everyone who has voted and supported us so far. I hope people will continue to vote to help us have the chance to celebrate his legacy for the MND community.”

Voting is free and open to the public until midday on Wednesday, September 10, at www.nationaltvawards.com .

The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from The O2 London that evening from 8pm.