Zoe Hancock, 45, lost her cousin Mark Pell in April when the 51-year-old paramedic died after an accident on a training course in Wales.

“Mark was more like a brother to me,” Zoe said. “He was always there for me when I needed him. He was always there for everyone – his colleagues and his patients and everyone who knew him.

“The world seems empty and I’m pretty lost without him, but I knew I had to do something."

Mark was employed by the London Ambulance Service for 28 years and was part of the highly-skilled motorcycle response unit.

His cousin is now on a mission to raise as much money as possible for the London Ambulance Charity, which takes care of London Ambulance Service staff and volunteers at a time when they are experiencing extreme levels of work.

The charity funds wellbeing projects, helping to give staff space to reflect and recharge after long and busy shifts.

“Even after a busy shift, Mark would still have time for others,” Zoe said. “He would help everyone including several charities. He still inspires me.

“I think he would be proud of me.”

At Mark’s funeral in May, his colleagues formed a convoy of 29 motorcycles, ambulances and response cars for a 25-mile procession to the crematorium, where a guard of honour and trumpet salute awaited.

A section of a moving tribute paid to him by London Ambulance Service chief executive Daniel Elkeles read: “I understand Mark was often referred to by his colleagues as the “mother hen” – this was due to his desire to ensure everyone and everything was looked after. I hear it was not uncommon to see Mark three hours after his shift had ended; tidying up, restocking and generally ensuring the station had what it needed to run efficiently.

“Mark will be remembered for the absolute care and support that he offered to his colleagues, which was only surpassed by the care and compassion he gave to his patients."

Zoe was plotting a return to training following illness before Mark’s untimely death.

Inspired by his selfless nature and dedication to his role, she is now planning to run a series of races in his memory to generate funds his colleagues will benefit from.

“I went back to training after being poorly for about two-and-a-half/three years, so I went back to training anyway and then my cousin passed away,” Zoe said. “The only thing I felt like I could give back to him, because he was always giving back to everybody else, is to support his colleagues with funds.

"The training has got heavier and heavier, I use it as therapy too for my mental health. I’ve done the York 10k, I was supposed to do the Ipswich half marathon because my cousin’s mum lives in Suffolk, so I did it for her to be able to come, but that got cancelled due to the Queen passing away."

She will be running the Yorkshire Marathon on October 16 before tackling the rescheduled half marathon in Ipswich on October 23.

Zoe is also considering getting involved in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May next year.

“I’m just trying to raise as much money and awareness as possible because my cousin was so giving,” she said. “It’s just my way of giving back really.”

Sally George is head of the London Ambulance Charity and has placed on record her gratitude to Zoe for her work honouring her late cousin.

She said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Zoe who, despite her huge loss, is doing something incredible to support our people.

“The London Ambulance Charity is dedicated to caring for the people who care for others, particularly during these exceptionally tough times.”

