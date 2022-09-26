West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to save the woman and also found her dog during the incident, which happened at Deepdale Lane, Boston Spa, on Sunday, September 18.

An air ambulance attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital after receiving treatment on the river bank.

Crews from Wetherby, Leeds and Tadcaster attended the scene at approximately 11.30am following reports that a woman had fallen in the river.

The dog was reunited with the owner's father after being located by fire crews

Technical Rescue Officer Mick Loney from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the woman fell down a cliff into the river and had been left with several injuries.

He said: “Crews, supported by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and West Yorkshire Police rescued the female from the water and she was treated on the bank before being transported to hospital.

"It was then identified that the female had got into difficulty in the first place because she was searching for her dog.”

Rescue crews located the dog on the cliff and used a two-line system to descend and rescue it. He was then reunited with the owner’s father.

Mr Loney added: “We all love our pets, but they are incredibly resilient and far more agile than we are as owners.