The shirts of several players selected in the squad for the dramatic 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth are available in an auction and the poppy is embroidered on all of them. Among the shirts available is the one Sam Greenwood wore whilst scoring his first Premier League goal and the one Wilfried Gnonto wore for his Leeds debut.

Mud and grass stains feature on several of the shirts and each one comes with a personal signature. MatchWornShirt are hosting the auction as partners of the Royal British Legion and all funds raised will go to the charity and their ongoing efforts to provide support to the Armed Forces community. Bids for the shirts can be placed on the official MatchWornShirt website before the window closes on Saturday.