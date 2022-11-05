Leeds United 4 Bournemouth 3: Subs and Summerville shine as Whites produce fireworks in thriller

Leeds went ahead in just the third minute as Rodrigo converted a penalty won by Summerville but Bournemouth equalised just four minutes later after awful defending let in Marcus Tavernier to convert. More slack work at the back then led to Phillip Billing firing the Cherries ahead in the 19th minute and Bournemouth bagged a third goal just three minutes into the second half as Dominic Solanke netted from a counter from a Leeds corner.

But Leeds pulled a goal back on the hour mark through a majestic finish from substitute Sam Greenwood who then set up the equaliser as his corner was headed home by captain Liam Cooper in the 68th minute. Incredibly, the Whites then went ahead in the 84th minute after brilliant work from another substitute in Willy Gnonto who stormed through the middle of the park on his 19th birthday before playing in Summerville who converted to send Elland Road wild.

Leeds made a flying start and won a penalty with their first attack as Marcos Senesi brought down the flying Summerville who had raced into the area latching on to a Brenden Aaronson through ball. Rodrigo stepped up to take the spot kick with just three minutes on the clock and coolly slotted the ball home down the left side as keeper Mark Travers dived the wrong way.

WILD SCENES: Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring Leeds United's winner. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Roared on by a noisy crowd, Aaronson almost raced through three minutes later but Bournemouth drew level with the first attack in the seventh minute. Robin Koch attempted to head clear a Billing cross from the right but the ball fell kindly to Leeds-born Tavernier who fired a first time volley past Illan Meslier from close range.

Leeds then went to sleep in the 12th minute which allowed Lewis Cook to slide in Solanke whose chip was tipped behind for a corner from which Jefferson Lerma's header was cleared off the line from Pascal Struijk underneath the crossbar.

Bournemouth were causing plenty of problems and the Cherries went ahead in the 19th minute despite Meslier standing firm to stop a shot from Tavernier who was one on one. The Frenchman's save only left the ball to rebound straight back to Tavernier who squared for Billing who rifled home a terrific finish into the top left corner from the middle of the box.

Leeds struggled to respond and Rodrigo was unable to make any inroads after spinning near the touchline and racing away as the Spanish international was eventually tackled. From a Leeds corner, Bournemouth then raced clear through Tavernier who was only stopped in his tracks by a crucial Summerville tackle and Meslier then raced out of his area to clear with Lerma lurking.

Leeds were all over the place and Kieffer Moore squandered a glorious chance to bag a third goal for the visitors in the 28th minute when producing a weak shot from close range that was easily saved after being picked out in the box. Bournemouth then cleared an Aaronson cross that was destined to pick out Summerville at the far post but the Cherries broke again in the 31st minute and the passage of play was greeted by boos from the Kop as Koch cleared for a corner which Meslier palmed away.

Moore then caught Koch with an elbow to the face and Bournemouth broke clear through Solanke who was knocked off the ball by Kristensen in the box. Koch eventually continued and Leeds huffed and puffed although Lerma was booked for barging into Summerville as the Whites looked to break. Aaronson then saw a shot from the edge of the area but loud boos followed the half-time whistle following a mess of a performance after the early opener.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made a change during the interval and called for Gnonto on his 19th birthday as Jack Harrison made way but Bournemouth bagged a third goal just three minutes after the restart from a Leeds corner. The Cherries raced away through Tavernier down the left flank and the Bournemouth midfielder sent in a low cross which the unmarked Solanke easily bundled home.

A dreadful Aaronson free-kick that sailed behind for a goal kick was greeted by more boos before Chris Mepham was booked for charging into Rodrigo.

Marc Roca was then withdrawn as Sam Greenwood was introduced in the 54th minute and Greenwood pulled a goal back on the hour mark with a brilliant curling finish into the top left corner from the edge of the box after a thunderous drive from Struijk had been blocked.

Kristensen was then booked for taking down Tavernier on another Cherries counter but Leeds squandered a fine chance to equalise in the 63rd minute when Rodrigo cut inside in the area only to fire wide. But Marsch’s men drew level in the 68th minute and Greenwood this time provided the assist as his corner was headed home by Whites captain Liam Cooper.

In a crazy game, Bournemouth were then a whisker away from going back in front in the 74th minute as substitute Jack Stacey stormed forward and flashed a shot just wide of the post. At the other end, a fine move ended with Aaronson's effort being deflected behind for a corner from which Struijk headed wide.

A Koch strike from a corner was then deflected over, after which Joe Gelhardt was brought on to replace Rodrigo with nine minutes left and incredibly Leeds went ahead as Summerville struck with seven minutes left.

Italian international Gnonto was the architect as he stormed through the middle of the park before slipping in Summerville who clinically fired the ball past Travers to send Elland Road wild and seal a thrilling victory that sent Leeds 12th.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Greenwood 54); Summerville, Harrison (Gnonto 46), Aaronson (Ayling 84), Rodrigo (Gelhardt 81). Subs not used: Klaesson, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Joseph.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Fredericks (Stacey 73), Cook, Mepham, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Senesi (Stanislas 88), Billing (Rothwell 88). Subs not used: Plain, Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura.

Referee: Tony Harrington.

