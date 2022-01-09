Leeds United mega fan creates incredible lockdown man cave in garden
A Leeds United mega fan has created an incredible lockdown man cave in his garden - complete with a huge array of memorabilia from his favourite club.
Martin Potts, 47, is a season ticket holder in the South Stand at Elland Road.
Martin, originally from Normanton, decided to create his own space dedicated to the club during the height of lockdown in 2021.
Now living in Fleetwood, Martin roped in a few friends to create the incredible man cave - measuring 12ft by 12ft.
The space - which includes a bar - took two weeks to build in Martin's back garden.
It houses thousands of pounds worth of memorabilia from Leeds United' s past.
Speaking to the YEP, Martin said everything in the YEP means something to him "regardless of cost or size"
"I have been a Leeds United fan since the age I could walk", Martin said.
"The man cave was built by an ex army comrade for the cost of materials.
"My mate Leigh Coates from Garforth Whites supporters club also helped.
"It took about two weeks to build in my garden."
The space houses Martin's favourite possessions from his time supporting the Whites.
"I must mention my supporting partner Jody Carter in all this, who had to put up with the constant earache over it", Martin joked.
