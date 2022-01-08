House left "uninhabitable" after laptop being charged overnight causes huge house fire

cc HFRS

The laptop had been left on charge overnight in a Scunthorpe home this week.

The device is believed to have overheated and sparked a huge house fire.

Vents on the laptop were blocked so it could not cool as it charged, the fire service said.

"Thankfully no injuries, but house totally uninhabitable", the fire service said in a social media update.

"Charge your devices with the manufacturer's lead on a solid flat surface.

"Don't place on duvet, bedding or loose clothes.