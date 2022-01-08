House left "uninhabitable" after laptop being charged overnight causes huge house fire

A serious house fire caused by a laptop being charged overnight left a house uninhabitable, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 11:45 am
cc HFRS

The laptop had been left on charge overnight in a Scunthorpe home this week.

The device is believed to have overheated and sparked a huge house fire.

Vents on the laptop were blocked so it could not cool as it charged, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Thankfully no injuries, but house totally uninhabitable", the fire service said in a social media update.

"Charge your devices with the manufacturer's lead on a solid flat surface.

"Don't place on duvet, bedding or loose clothes.

"Please don't overload sockets when charging devices - the consequences could be deadly."