It was a day that will live long in the memory for the 150,000 plus Leeds United fans that packed into the city centre.

Through a haze of white, yellow and blue flare smoke the three open-top buses carried the 2024/2025 Championship champions around the streets on Monday afternoon as jubilant fans cheered, waved flags and chanted incessantly.

Along The Headrow, where the parade concluded and where I spent the afternoon among the throngs of people, there was a carnival atmosphere and sites of unbridled jubilation, with fans clambering on trees, signs, traffic lights, bus stops, cranes and just about anything to toast their heroes.

I mingled with some of those among the masses who were making the most of an incredible, 100-point season and looking forward to next year in the Premier League.

Tony, Tyler, Bee and Riley Simpson enjoying the celebrations | National World

Among them were the three generations of the Simpsons - Grandfather Tony with his sons Tyler and Bee and granddaughter Riley.

Tony, who's had a season ticket for 34 years, said the atmosphere was “magic” and referenced the Kaiser Chiefs anthem blasting out when he said: “Mash up the place! Cause a riot.”

He was one of a number of supporters to express his gratitude at being able to celebrate the players’ promotion this time around, after the previous Championship victory came during the height of Covid in 2020.

He said: “It would have been great if they got the team from 2020 so they could enjoy it too.”

Tony was one of many whose family has been shaped by the club, saying: “I was here in ‘91 when we won the First Division with my son on my shoulders and now he'll have his daughter on his. It's a generational thing.”

John Ward from Seacroft enjoying the Leeds United promotion party. | National World

Another long-time follower of The Whites and familiar face around Elland Road is John Ward from Seacroft, who was sporting an unmissable Leeds United waistcoat.

Referring to the team’s rocky start to the season, he said: “I went to the first match and I cried but look at us now.

“It’s a passion like nothing else. Once you’re a Leeds fan, it never dies.”

On the scores of people who had turned out, he said: “Leeds is a massive club and when we win something you get to see just how big we are.”

He was one of a number of people spoke to who felt that manager Daniel Farke, who has now won the Championship three times, deserves to lead the team next season.

Al Woods with partner Jayne and kids Bella, Harrison and Freya. | National World

But there’s no shying from the fact that he is faced with a daunting task as the quality of the Premier League seems to only improve season-by-season, with John saying: “We have to buy at least five players.

“This year he (Farke) has learnt a lot and shown more in-game nouse.”

There was also those who had only recently started following the club, with Al Woods opting to start going to matches in memory of his dad, who died 11 months ago.

He said: “He was a massive, massive fan.

“I didn't even know the offside rule until 11 months ago and here I am now. It’s brilliant!”

He said he was looking forward to next season and to see how the planned development of Elland Road to a 55,000 seater stadium, saying: “It will give us a better chance of getting tickets!”

Ollie and Karen Powell had travelled two and a half hours from North Wales. Ollie, who's followed the team for 50 years, said: “It's been a brilliant season.

“We missed out on the celebrations during the last promotion but this has made it all worthwhile. It's absolutely bouncing.”