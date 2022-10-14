The Howarth Foundation, based in Cleckheaton, pairs businesses with individuals with experience of homelessness to help them find employment opportunities as part of their ‘Business Building Futures’ scheme. Leeds United are among the businesses to have taken on new employees through the scheme, which has had praise heaped upon it by Kinnear.

He said: “The Business Building Futures scheme has been a great way that we have been able to give back to the local community and work in partnership with the Foundation and the employees that we’ve been able to take on board.

“It’s not just by means of a financial commitment – it’s actually a practical commitment where we give training and responsibility to an individual to help them get back onto their feet. I think the employees have got a lot out of it. They’ve had training, they’ve been given a sense of worth, given responsibility. We’ve also gained four fantastic employees which adds value to the Leeds United business, day in, day out.”

Leeds United have hired four people with the help of the scheme. Image: Tony Johnson

The Howarth Foundation claims to have secured employment for over 30 individuals with experience of some form of homelessness. The charity was founded by Andy Howarth and his wife Helen back in 2017.

The former said: “Myself and my family are life-long supporters of LUFC [Leeds United Football Club], and I have personally been working on this project with Angus and his team for several years. I am extremely proud that The Howarth Foundation has achieved the support of a football club that is recognised around the globe, but that also means so much to me personally.