An investigation into each Premier League VAR decision this season has revealed Leeds United are among the clubs impacted most negatively by Video Assistant Referee interventions throughout the division.

United, along with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have each seen a net two VAR decisions go against them so far this season, which is calculated by subtracting the number of ‘decisions against’, from a team’s ‘decisions for’ tally.

Leeds are one of four clubs not to have had a single VAR decision go in their favour, alongside Man City, Southampton and Wolves.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view inside the stadium as the LED screen displays a VAR check has been complete and a decision of 'No Goal' has been made during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on September 25, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

This is compared to Newcastle United who have seen six VAR calls end favourably, twice as many as any other club in England’s top flight.

Only Spurs and Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have had more decisions go against them than Leeds (2), with three.

United have also seen the most goals awarded against them by VAR this season, with two, and share the worst net goal score of -2 with Arsenal, as well.

VAR has also awarded one penalty to Leeds’ opponents, which occurred during the Whites’ 5-2 defeat against Brentford at the beginning of September.

During the same game, Bryan Mbeumo’s goal, although initially chalked off, was awarded by VAR following an incorrect offside call.

Fine margins evidently decide the outcome of Premier League fixtures and Leeds have had their fair share of bad luck at VAR’s Stockley Park hub this season.

On a more general note, a greater number of goals have been disallowed (13) by VAR than allowed (8) in 2022/23, while eight have been ruled out by VAR for offside, according to an ESPN report.

The Premier League table of net VAR decisions is as follows:

Newcastle United +5

Liverpool +2

Brentford +1

Crystal Palace +1

West Ham United +1

Aston Villa 0

AFC Bournemouth 0

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Fulham 0

Chelsea 0

Everton 0

Leicester City 0

Manchester United 0

Southampton 0

Arsenal -1

Wolverhampton Wanderers -1

Leeds United -2

Manchester City -2

Nottingham Forest -2