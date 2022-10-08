News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cost of living: Behind-the-scenes with Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels as it launches Christmas appeal

Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels is busier than ever as demand spikes during the cost of living crisis.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:30 pm - 1 min read

The charity, founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce, works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank.

Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal, collecting gifts that will be handed out to rough sleepers on Christmas Eve.

They will also be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.

Homeless Street Angels co-founders Becky Joyce and Shelley Joyce in their centre in Chapel Allerton (Photo: Tony Johnson)

The charity will host a wrapping event at the Bar on Park Lane, Roundhay, on Saturday December 3.

There will be a cake sale, Santa visit, sweet and gift stall, tombola and a raffle with all proceeds going to the charity.

Read More

Read More
Meet the kind Morley school staff helping to feed Leeds children as families str...

We take a look behind-the-scenes at the Homeless Street Angels HQ in Chapel Allerton.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Watch the video above to hear from Becky and Shelley, as they explain why the appeal is so important this year.

LeedsRoundhayChapel Allerton