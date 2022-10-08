Cost of living: Behind-the-scenes with Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels as it launches Christmas appeal
Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels is busier than ever as demand spikes during the cost of living crisis.
The charity, founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce, works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank.
Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal, collecting gifts that will be handed out to rough sleepers on Christmas Eve.
They will also be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.
The charity will host a wrapping event at the Bar on Park Lane, Roundhay, on Saturday December 3.
There will be a cake sale, Santa visit, sweet and gift stall, tombola and a raffle with all proceeds going to the charity.
We take a look behind-the-scenes at the Homeless Street Angels HQ in Chapel Allerton.
Watch the video above to hear from Becky and Shelley, as they explain why the appeal is so important this year.