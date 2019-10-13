Leeds students spent nearly £14m during Fresher's Week - new research reveals

Research has revealed that students in Leeds spent nearly £14m during Freshers' Week this year.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:05 pm
The average student in Leeds spent 227 during Freshers' Week

According to the baking app Yolt, the average Leeds student spent £227 when they were welcomed to the city at the end of September.

This is less than the national average spend during Freshers' Week which was £283.

The app surveyed 2000 students in the 2019 Student Survey.

Socialising was the third biggest reported cost after groceries and university supplies, with 10 per cent of the average budget going towards entertainment and nights out.

Yolt revealed the average monthly budget for UK students is £418 and students spent 67 per cent of their monthly budget on Freshers' Week alone.

There are around 60,000 students in Leeds studying in one of five universities.

