Lidl announce plans to open warehouse in Leeds
Lidl have announced they are planning to open a warehouse in Leeds by 2025.
The discounter plans to open a further four warehouses by 2025 in Bolton, Peterborough, Luton and Leeds.
The news comes amid the retailer announcing operations have started at its new £70m Scottish distribution centre in Eurocentral.
The £70m warehouse is located within Eurocentral, Motherwell, and is Lidl’s largest in the UK to date.
Around 600 existing Lidl employees have relocated to the centre from Livingston, with scope for a further 250 jobs.
The warehouse will service the retailer’s 99 stores across Scotland, soon to be 100 within the coming months.
The opening follows the news that Lidl will open a further 12 new stores over the next three years
The new 58,500m2 warehouse, Lidl’s largest in Great Britain, is a base for 600 existing Lidl employees, who have relocated from the retailer’s existing distribution centre in Livingston.
The site at Eurocentral will support Lidl’s growing store estate across Scotland, set to reach the milestone of 100 locations in the new year. A further 12 new stores are planned over the next three years in locations including Dundee, East Kilbride, Cowdenbeath, Larkhall and Dumbarton.
Lidl GB Regional Director for Scotland, Ross Millar commented, “We’re very excited to be celebrating the opening of our new Eurocentral distribution centre, which represents a pivotal moment in our ambitious growth plans across Scotland.”
“The warehouse underlines our commitment to creating more jobs for Scotland and I’d like to extend my thanks to both store and warehouse colleagues, who’ve worked so hard to get us to where we are today.”