Leeds date for Example as part of major UK tour in 2020: Here's how to get tickets
King of the club Example has announced a Leeds gig as part of a major tour in 2020.
The Singer-rapper-producer will take to the stage at Leeds O2 Academy on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
They can also expect to hear songs from his last project Bangers & Ballads such as Show Me How To Love as well as 16 million views viral club hit All Night and his massive new tune Click.
Example said: “I’ve spent the last few months going back through all my albums and previous tour setlists. There are so many fan favourites and hidden gems I’d forgotten about. I plan to make the show on this next tour a full celebration of all my hits, my many career highlights whilst incorporating all the best of my recent output as well.
"This will be the longest set I’ve done in a 15-year career and for the first time there’ll be an added visual and lighting experience. It will be a night to remember!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.trythisforexample.com