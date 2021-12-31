The popular city centre apartments are reported to have been without water since lunch time on Wednesday.

Residents have been provided with a small water tank in the car park, 400 meters away from some of the apartments but those currently isolating due to Covid-19 or unable to carry water are unable to access it.

The issue was confirmed by Yorkshire Water who said it is a private issue for the company managing the block of flats, with the testing of the main line fine up to the boundary edge

In a statement provided to the YEP, a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our team has checked mains pressures at Saxton Gardens and found no issues that would cause a loss of supply to the properties.”

The apartments are managed by Urban Splash who have been approached for comment.