Leeds Saxton Gardens apartments entering third day without running water
Leeds' Saxton Gardens apartments complex is currently without running water due to a pumping issue.
The popular city centre apartments are reported to have been without water since lunch time on Wednesday.
Read More
Residents have been provided with a small water tank in the car park, 400 meters away from some of the apartments but those currently isolating due to Covid-19 or unable to carry water are unable to access it.
The issue was confirmed by Yorkshire Water who said it is a private issue for the company managing the block of flats, with the testing of the main line fine up to the boundary edge
In a statement provided to the YEP, a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our team has checked mains pressures at Saxton Gardens and found no issues that would cause a loss of supply to the properties.”
The apartments are managed by Urban Splash who have been approached for comment.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.