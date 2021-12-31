Intruder ate student's food, put on his dressing gown then dressed in his clothes during burglary in Headingley

Ionut Fechete was also seen eating the undergraduate's food and walking around in his dressing gown during the incident at Mary Morris House, Headingley.

Leeds Crown Court heard 34-year-old Fechete managed to gain access to the property on Shire Oak Road by pressing buttons on the intercom at the entrance.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the property is shared student accommodation with a communal entrance.

Ionut Fechete was jailed for 18 weeks for carrying out a burglary at Mary Morris House, Headingley.

Fechete managed to gain access to the victim's room on November 30 this year.

The prosecutor said another student became suspicious when he saw that someone was in his friend's room.

He initially thought his friend must have given permission for the man to use the room as he was wearing the victim's dressing gown and was eating his food.

The student contacted his friend when Fechete began gathering other items in the room.

The victim said he had not given anyone permission to use his room and police were contacted.

The defendant was wearing the victim's sunglasses, watch, jeans and denim jacket when he was arrested.

A resident of neighbouring accommodation later told police that Fechete had also been seen in the communal area where he lived.

Fechete, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has a previous conviction for drink driving.

Kristian Cavanagh, mitigating, said Fechete accepted that he was facing a prison sentence for the offence and pleaded guilty at an early stage.